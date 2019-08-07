Morgan Stanley: Apple’s App Store growth accelerated in July driven by strength in China

Emily Bary, MarketWatch:

Morgan Stanley’s Katy Huberty wrote Wednesday that growth rates for Apple Inc.’s App Store picked up in July following a slowdown throughout the June quarter.

The App Store grew revenue by 19% in July, Huberty said, based on her analysis of third-party data, compared with 14% growth in June and 18% growth in May.

The July re-acceleration was driven by strength in China, according to Morgan Stanley, where App Store revenue rose 20%.