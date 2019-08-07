Morgan Stanley: Apple’s App Store growth accelerated in July driven by strength in China

Since 2012, Apple has been buying back shares at the extraordinary rate of around $10 billion per quarter….
Apple – not Facebook or Google – is rapidly emerging as the test case for how officials in Brussels, Washington and beyond clamp down on Big Tech’s digital empires…
J.D. Power found that awareness is already remarkably high for the Apple Card and many credit card customers are likely to apply…
Walt Disney Co. on Tuesday said it would offer a $13-per-month bundle of its three streaming services starting in November…
A federal appeals court on Tuesday struck down Google’s class-action settlement meant to resolve claims it invaded the privacy of millions of computer users…
Apple Inc is making a change to its mobile operating system that will restrict a feature that apps like Facebook Inc’s Messenger and WhatsApp…
Apply for Apple Card right in the Wallet app on your iPhone. You can start using it in minutes…
I’ve been using my very own Apple Card since last week, and I’m here to tell you: it’s good…
Today at Flash Memory Summit, Toshiba is debuting a new form factor for NVMe SSDs that is small enough to be a removable alternative to soldered-down BGA SSDs….
Apple’s AirPods business alone would rank No. 384 in the Fortune 500, just ahead of Foot Locker, Motorola, and chipmaker AMD…