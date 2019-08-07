How Apple reinvents itself to keep growing

Jason Snell, Macworld:

Last week, Apple’s Q3 2019 financial results caused a bit of a hubbub because iPhone revenue was — for the first time in seven years — less than half of Apple’s overall revenue. The cause is a slowdown in iPhone sales combined with dramatic growth in two other areas: wearables and services.

But this is hardly the first time Apple has experienced a major change in the shape of its business. In fact, Apple is a company that’s rarely stood still in terms of its evolution…

By my back-of-the-envelope calculations, Apple has generated $450 billion in profit since 2000, $429 billion of that in the last ten years, and $277 billion of it in the last five years.