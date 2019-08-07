Why Steve Jobs was the best at public presentations

Inc.:

There’s no question Steve Jobs was extraordinarily good at product introductions. Part of that was simply his raw passion for Apple and its products. In fact, he wasn’t an especially gifted orator, but he happened to be such an effective public communicator because he worked really hard and practiced his ability to take his audience on a journey.

Even today, much of the style and feel of the company’s big announcements are a direct reflection of the person who turned product launches into an art form.

If you’ve ever asked yourself why Jobs was so effective as a public speaker, there are certainly a variety of reasons, but I think there’s one that stands out. And the good news is, it’s one you can absolutely master as well.

He used as few words as possible. It’s true, in public speaking, less is more. Specifically adjectives– words like, “new,” “great,” “amazing,” or “powerful.” It’s not that he never used them, but when he did, they had meaning because he was careful not to waste their effect with overuse.