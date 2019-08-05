Apple: How to apply for Apple Card

Via Apple.com:

You can apply for Apple Card directly from the Wallet app on your iPhone if you have received an email invitation to the Apple Card Preview.

If you’d like to be notified when Apple Card is available, click here.

Or to apply on your iPad, go to Settings > Wallet & Apple Pay.

Before you start, there are a few things to check.

• You are a US citizen or lawful resident at least 18 years of age or older.

• Make sure you’re on the latest version of iOS. Learn here how to update.

• Applying for Apple Card requires an iPhone that can use Apple Pay. Check here to see if your device is compatible.

Apple Pay is compatible with these devices

• iPhone models with Face ID

• iPhone models with Touch ID (except for iPhone 5s)

• iPad models with Touch or Face ID