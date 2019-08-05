Creston remotes now support Apple TV, Siri, and HomeKit

Crestron announced today that Apple TV, Siri, and HomeKit technologies can now be leveraged to enhance the experience of Crestron smart home clients. The new and seamless integration delivers lifestyle-changing new functionality, starting with IP control of Apple TV, including lightning-fast voice control with Siri via the TSR-310 touch screen remote control. Initial support will be provided via Crestron SIMPL Windows programming software for 3-Series® control systems, with support in the Crestron Home operating system coming soon.

“We are delighted to be working closely with Apple to produce an experience that our customers will love,” said Michael Short, Global Residential Marketing Manager, in a statement. “The new and seamless integration gives our residential integrators yet another powerful tool to enhance the user experience and lifestyle of Crestron smart home customers.”

More enhancements made possible by the Crestron and Apple integration will be available via Crestron Home in summer 2019: the same great IP control of Apple TV and voice control through Siri via the TSR-310 remote; and added support for IP control of Apple TV from all user interfaces, including the Crestron HR-310 remote, Crestron touch screens, and mobile devices.

MacDailyNews Take: Welcome, Crestron!

To see how integration with Apple products further enhances the user experience and lifestyle for Crestron smart home customers, tap or click here.