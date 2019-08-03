2020 iPhone rumors: More details about its two key features

Vanessa Hand Orellana for CNET:

With a little over a month to go until the next iPhone launch, we should be getting flooded with rumors about the 2019 iPhone lineup. And while there have been plenty of those floating around since January, it seems the rumor tides have now turned towards the 2020 iPhones.

One rumor that keeps floating to the top of the pile has to do with a rear-facing 3D camera system… Two of the 2020 iPhones models [are expected] to have a new time-of-flight camera lens on the back of the phone. The setup would be similar to that of the current True Depth camera system used for Face ID on the front of the phone, except it would use a slightly different type of technology that could allow it to 3D map objects from farther away. This would significantly improve its augmented reality applications and take certain camera features like Portrait Mode to the next level.

This year’s iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Max are expected to have a three-camera array on the back that would include a new ultrawide-angle lens. The cheaper XR sequel would also add the ultrawide-angle lens, but will not include the third telephoto lens found on its higher-end siblings…

Apple is expected to launch three new iPhones in 2020 [each with 5G connectivity]: One with a 5.4-inch screen, another with the same 6.1-inch display as the current XR, and a larger 6.7-inch option.