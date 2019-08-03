Apple Card will not allow purchase of cryptocurrencies, gambling; jailbreakers not welcome

Stephen Nellis for Reuters:

The Apple Inc. credit card being launched with Goldman Sachs Group Inc. will not allow the purchase of cryptocurrencies with the card, according to a customer agreement posted to Goldman’s website on Friday. The Apple Card customer agreement said the card cannot be used to purchase cash advances or cash equivalents that include cryptocurrencies, casino gaming chips, race track wagers or lottery tickets. Goldman declined to comment and Apple did not immediately respond to request for comment.

MacDailyNews Take: Regarding jailbreaking, the Apple Card Customer Agreement also explicitly states: If you make unauthorized modifications to your Eligible Device, such as by disabling hardware or software controls (for example, through a process sometimes referred to as “jailbreaking”), your Eligible Device may no longer be eligible to access or manage your Account. You acknowledge that use of a modified Eligible Device in connection with your Account is expressly prohibited, constitutes a violation of this Agreement, and could result in our denying or limiting your access to or closing your Account as well as any other remedies available to us under this Agreement.

Read the entire Apple Card Customer Agreement here.