Goldman Sachs posts Apple Card Customer Agreement

Juli Clover for MacRumors:

Ahead of the launch of the Apple Card, the customer agreement for the card has been found on the Goldman Sachs website, offering up a look at the ins and outs of how it will work.

Most of the details included in customer agreement have already been shared or leaked in previous reports, but this puts all of the information in one easy to access spot.

The agreement goes over eligibility (an Apple ID and two-factor authentication are required), how accounts may be used (no illegal activity), credit limit details, eligible devices, returns, payment info, fees (there are none) and more. Goldman Sachs expressly forbids jailbreaking a device associated with an Apple Card, and says that doing so could result in the closure of the Apple Card account.

It also covers Daily Cash back, the feature that will let customers get a daily payout when making purchases. Goods purchased directly from Apple earn 3%, Apple Pay purchases earn 2%, and all other transactions earn 1%. If a transaction fulfills two categories, such as an Apple Pay purchase in an Apple Store, customers get the highest payout.