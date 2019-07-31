Apple Watch comes to the rescue of Aussie woman suffering a seizure

Stephanie Bedo for News.com.au:

Mrs Donald suffered a seizure at home alone, but thanks to the new Apple Watch she got as her “push present” for delivering baby Tilly, who was eight weeks premature, she wasn’t left unconscious alone for too long. Mr Donald automatically got a message as his wife’s emergency contact saying she’d had a fall.

If the Apple Watch Series 4 detects a hard fall while you’re wearing your watch, it taps you on the wrist, sounds an alarm and displays an alert. If your watch detects that you have been immobile for about a minute, it will make the call to triple-0 automatically. After the call ends, your watch sends a message to your emergency contacts with your location and lets them know that your watch detected a hard fall and dialed emergency services.

“We thought the watch could be useful for epilepsy and falling down,” Mrs Donald says… “(The watch) alerted Ben and then he called a neighbour and she called a couple of people in the street because she wasn’t home and they knew the pin code for our home. “They let themselves in and called an ambulance, but the ambulance was like, ‘Hang on, there’s already someone being dispatched to the address’.” Mr Donald was getting up-to-date texts telling him of his wife’s location as she was taken to hospital, where she spent four days. “I was in hospital for four days after, so it was lucky that an ambulance did come,” she says.