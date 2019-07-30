Apple releases fourth public betas of iOS 13 and iPadOS

Juli Clover for MacRumors:

Apple today released the fourth public betas of iOS 13 and iPadOS to its public beta testing group, two weeks after seeding the third public betas and a day after seeding the fifth developer beta.

The fifth developer beta, which is identical to the fourth public beta, brought new iPad Home screen options, Share Sheet updates, new Move Goals in the Activity app, updated volume controls, and more. For a full list of changes, make sure to check out our what’s new in beta 5 article.