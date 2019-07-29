Google to knock off Apple iPhone yet again with ‘Face Unlock’ Face ID clone in Pixel 4 phone

Roger Fingas for AppleInsider:

Google on Monday previewed a pair of features coming to its Pixel 4 smartphone, including “Face Unlock,” apparently directly competing with the Face ID technology on Apple’s X-series iPhones.

Pixel 4 owners will be able to both unlock their device and authenticate payments with Face Unlock, Google said. The system relies on two IR cameras, a dot projector, a flood illuminator, and an ambient light and proximity sensor.

Android devices have mostly been unable to compete directly against Face ID, since the parts required for that level of facial recognition can be expensive to manufacture, leading to higher pricetags.