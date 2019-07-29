Apple re-releases High Sierra and Sierra Security Updates 2019-004

Howard Oakley for Eclectic Light Company:

Apple has released fixed versions of the Sierra and High Sierra Security Updates 2019-004, which it first released then pulled last week. Although Apple doesn’t appear to have made any announcement about what has happened, these versions should now work properly on Macs with T2 chips as well as those without, and not suffer the previous problems when going to sleep or trying to wake from sleep.

Both should now be available from the App Store, and on Apple’s SUS, complete with the BridgeOS update for them.