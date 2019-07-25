Is this Linux desktop more beautiful than Microsoft’s Windows 10 or even Apple’s Mac?

Jason Evangelho for Forbes:

As a fairly new desktop Linux user I’ve been a distro-hopping fanatic, exploring the functionality and key differences between the array of excellent options out there. While a “forever distro” is the ultimate goal, the journey has been exciting and educational. Recently my Linux adventures led me to Deepin, an OS that captured my attention and boasts a few key ingredients I fell in love with.

Deepin does something unique that I haven’t seen in any other Linux distribution I’ve tried. Or for that matter, in any version of macOS or Windows. This compels me to describe it as simultaneously sexy and sensible. I know, it’s an unusual combination!

Deepin also does something that — at least in my experience — sometimes requires the installation of a completely different desktop environment. It offers fast-switching between “Fashion Mode” and “Efficient Mode,” effectively catering to people (read: Mac and Windows users) with pre-existing preferences on how their desktop should look and function.