U.S. House of Representatives passes bill to block robocalls

The U.S. House of Representatives has passed the bipartisan “Stopping Bad Robocalls Act​” which requires calls to be verified and allows the FCC to take action against spam callers.

Abrar Al-Heeti for CNET:

The House on Wednesday passed a bipartisan bill designed to stop robocalls. The measure, called the Stopping Bad Robocalls Act, passed by a vote of 429 to 3. Rep. Frank Pallone, a Democrat from New Jersey… and Greg Walden, a Republican from Oregon, introduced the bill to the House of Representatives last month. If passed into law, it would require carriers to use technology to verify numbers shown on caller ID and allow the Federal Communications Commission to take action against robocallers.

🚨Great news🚨 House just passed the Stopping Bad Robocalls Act 🛑🤖☎ Soon you can say goodbye to illegal robocalls. Read @repgregwalden, @frankpallone, @boblatta, and @USRepMikeDoyle’s statement ⤵ https://t.co/bd1EnG944G pic.twitter.com/mmiYsBHTgd — Energy & Commerce GOP (@HouseCommerce) July 24, 2019

MacDailyNews Take: Okay, now lets have the House work with the Senate to produce a bill that the President can sign into law ASAP!