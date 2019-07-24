Goodbye to Apple’s iPhone 6. So now what should I buy as a budget option?

Jefferson Graham for USA TODAY:

Apple’s iPhone 6 was insanely popular in 2014, when it was first released. But now, Apple is essentially killing it. In September, the company will release the iOS 13 operating system… But iOS13 will work only with phones going back to the iPhone 6S, which first began selling in 2015. So what to do? Many iPhone owners, who now hold onto their devices for longer than they used to, have a choice of several other iPhone models [including] iPhone 7 (released in 2016), $449, or $569 for the Plus version [or] iPhone 8 (2017 release) $599 or $699. If not new, what about used? We checked in with other resellers, Gazelle, Amazon and eBay and found extremely affordable models of the iPhone 8 available. The most economical were via eBay, which had them priced between $328 and $428, while Amazon had them for between $369 and $400 and Gazelle from $400 to $450.

MacDailyNews Take: We don’t recommend iPhones with Home buttons anymore. X-class iPhones sans antiquated Home buttons simply work faster without the unending, flow-disrupting, innumerable Home button presses.

If you’re looking for a budget iPhone, you’re likely to be someone who holds onto their iPhone for two, three, or even more years. A $300 higher sticker price over a period of three years is 27-cents per day. Do yourself a favor and future proof your iPhone purchase. The Home button is dead and, as anyone with an X-class iOs device will tell you, it’s awful in comparison to gesture-based iOS.

If you need an iPhone now, your best choice is an iPhone XR (new or gently used). If you can wait two months, do so since the new iPhones will be released in September (maybe October) and the XR, XS and XS Max will then each step down in price.