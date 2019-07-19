What happens when you replace one of your car’s tire with 200 Lightning cables?

Jesse Hollington for iDrop News:

Have you ever wondered what would happen if you tried to use 200 Lightning cables as a tire for your car? Yeah, neither have we, but it seems that somebody has not only asked themselves this question, but decided to find out the answer, and thanks to the magic of the internet, we can all share in the experience.

YouTuber TechRax is known for exploring such off-the-wall ideas… To conduct an experiment, he took about 200 standard, brand new Apple Lightning-to-USB cables and attached them to a car’s wheel rim in place of a standard tire.