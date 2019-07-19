Apple Card: U.S. launch is imminent

Danny Paez for Inverse:

Ahead of its big iPhone unveiling in September, Apple may be gearing up to forge new ground in an entirely new product category…

That’s right: The Apple Card, first announced in March and slated for release this summer, is gearing up for its launch. While Apple hasn’t said much about its credit card, by far the most buzzed-about service at its March event, the recent developers beta for iOS 12.4 — plus an unexpected Apple Store outage on Monday — suggest the release is imminent.

The most compelling evidence Apple is nearing a launch comes from the seventh version of the iOS 12.4 beta which was seeded Tuesday. Shortly after release, the iPhone sleuths on the iOS Beta subreddit found an explicit mention of Apple’s titanium card. The Apple Cash menu in the pre-released software now lets users toggle their Daily Cash notifications for Apple Card.