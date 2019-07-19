Apple trademark filing hints at Apple Card launch in Canada

Michael Lewis for The Star:

Apple Inc. has filed a Canadian application to trademark brand names for its consumer credit card, Apple Card, and its money transferring feature, Apple Cash.

The Cupertino, Calif.-based iPhone maker filed both applications with the Canadian Intellectual Property Office (CIPO) on July 15, prompting speculation that at least one of the services will be launched in Canada this fall when Apple is expected to unveil the latest iPhone and operating system upgrade.

On July 17 CIPO, the Canadian trademark administrator, also registered the Canadian trademark for Apple Pay Cash, which allows users to send and receive money through iMessage. It’s currently only available in the U.S… The Apple Card is expected to launch this summer in the U.S., but the Canadian launch, if it happens, could still be some time off since it typically takes up to 10 months for a trademark application to be reviewed for approval here…