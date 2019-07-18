How to download YouTube videos to your Mac

Josh Centers for TidBITS:

There are several reasons you might want to download videos from YouTube. Like most cloud-based things, YouTube videos can be ephemeral. Videos vanish all the time for all kinds of reasons: the uploader pulls it down, copyright restrictions (sometimes legitimate, sometimes not), and YouTube’s ever-changing and seemingly haphazard standards for acceptable content. But preservation isn’t the only reason people download YouTube videos. For example, they may want to download a clip to use in their own videos (respecting copyright, of course).

Note that downloading YouTube videos with a utility other than YouTube’s own apps (which require a YouTube Premium subscription) violates YouTube’s terms of service… That being said, I’ve never heard of YouTube punishing a user for downloading videos, although using copyrighted material in videos you upload to YouTube could get you in trouble.