Apple Maps: What’s new in iOS 13

Juli Clover for MacRumors:

Apple introduced updates to many of the built-in iOS apps in iOS 13, and Maps is no exception. The updated version of Maps has a long list of new features that are designed to make the Apple Maps app better able to compete with mapping apps from other companies.

There’s a new Look Around street view level feature, a Collections feature for aggregating lists of your favorite places, a Favorites option for getting to your most frequently traveled places quickly, and some other smaller updates that are worth knowing about…

MacDailyNews Take: Apple Maps’ smooth, crystal clear Look Around puts Google Maps’ choppy, antiquated Street View to shame!

