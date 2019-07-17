The safest way to free up storage space on your iPhone or iPad

Adrian Kingsley-Hughes for ZDNet:

Running out of space on your iPhone or iPad? You could run out and buy a new one with more storage — and a bigger price tag — or you could take some time to free up some space for the things that you want to carry with you.

Rather than deleting apps from the home screen, I suggest you head over to Settings > General > iPhone/iPad Storage and from there take a look at the apps you have installed, how much space they take, and when you last used that app.

Another option is to use the Recommendations that iOS offers. Again, go to Settings > General > iPhone/iPad Storage and scroll down to Recommendations. Here you will be offered one-click space-saving tips that can be useful in finding caches of detritus.