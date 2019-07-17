Alexa wins the Apple App Store as voice control takes over

Jonny Evans for Computerworld:

We are all spending more time talking to our computers. This is a changing interaction with machines. Amazon’s meteoric climb up the Apple App Store charts should be all the proof you need that the age of voice is here.

While most of the tech press involved itself in writing endless Amazon Prime day buying lists, Brian Roemmele was watching what was happening in tech.

He realized that lots of the systems sold on Amazon over the last few days were spoken-word systems that work with Amazon’s Alexa app… Not only does this suggest that tens of thousands of consumers purchased Alexa-enabled products across the last few days, but it also shows that spoken interactions with smart machines are becoming normalized.

We’re all doing it. We’re all using Siri, Alexa, Cortana, and everyone else.