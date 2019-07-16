Joe Rossignol for MacRumors:

Apple may be planning to reintroduce its classic rainbow logo on some of its new products as early as this year, according to a well-connected MacRumors tipster, who in turn cites a corporate Apple employee in Cupertino… …To be clear, this rumor could very well be untrue.

Never say never, we suppose.

Don’t forget MacRumors also told us when Apple renewed its trademark for the Apple logo in 2018…

MacDailyNews Take: This entertaining rumor comes from a single, unnamed MR source, so right now we cannot see it as any kind of certainty, any more than imagining Apple might return to the its original ‘Isaac Newton’ Apple logo (below).

Apple began using the rainbow logo in 1977.

It was designed by then 29-year old Rob Janoff and its introduction is seen as symbolizing Apple’s graduation from a being a small start-up to a serious business.

The company subsequently dismissed the iconic sign in favour of a rainbow-free Apple icon in 1999, when it introduced new products and relaunched the company under the Think Different slogan. And saved the firm…