Apple may be planning to reintroduce its classic rainbow logo on some of its new products as early as this year, according to a well-connected MacRumors tipster, who in turn cites a corporate Apple employee in Cupertino…
…To be clear, this rumor could very well be untrue.
Never say never, we suppose.
Apple Files New Trademark Application for Classic ‘Rainbow’ Logo https://t.co/n17yAVjwIn by @waxeditorial pic.twitter.com/wlFbUWAMSi
— MacRumors.com (@MacRumors) February 20, 2018
Don’t forget MacRumors also told us when Apple renewed its trademark for the Apple logo in 2018…
MacDailyNews Take: This entertaining rumor comes from a single, unnamed MR source, so right now we cannot see it as any kind of certainty, any more than imagining Apple might return to the its original ‘Isaac Newton’ Apple logo (below).
Apple began using the rainbow logo in 1977.
It was designed by then 29-year old Rob Janoff and its introduction is seen as symbolizing Apple’s graduation from a being a small start-up to a serious business.
The company subsequently dismissed the iconic sign in favour of a rainbow-free Apple icon in 1999, when it introduced new products and relaunched the company under the Think Different slogan. And saved the firm…
2 Comments
Please don’t
I have noticed the odd if slightly obscure reference to it of late the most re rent being the stage for the recent Apple Park event. Mind you it may be a chicken and egg rumour in that regard.