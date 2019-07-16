Apple plans an Arabic language App Store for Middle East

Malcolm Owen for Apple Insider:

Apple is making a greater push into the Middle East with an Arabic version of the App Store, with the digital storefront offering localized content being tested in beta ahead of an expected public launch in September, in a bid to grow regional revenues from a proportionally younger population.

Anticipated to arrive alongside iOS 13 and the 2019 iPhones, the all-Arabic version of the App Store is currently accessible for those enrolled into Apple’s developer and public beta schemes. The store itself offers content more tailored to Middle East markets, with more Arabic content on show than in the current version of the App Store.