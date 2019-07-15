The newer, cheaper MacBook Air has slower, cheaper SSD drive

Benjamin Mayo for 9to5Mac(from Consomac):
As tested by Consomac using the Blackmagic Disk Speed Test, the 2019 MacBook Air can attain read speeds of 1.3 GB/s read and 1 GB/s write performance.
The equivalent 256 GB SSD 2018 MacBook Air could top 2 GB/s read and around 0.9 GB/s write speeds.
Therefore, the new SSD component in use has marginally superior write speeds but 35% slower read speeds, falling from 2 GB/s to 1.3 GB/s. (The 128 GB SSD option has slower 0.5 GB/s write speeds, but this drop-off was also observed in the 128 GB 2018 Air.)
MacDailyNews Take: Win some, lose some…
Compared to hard drives, there is no such thing as a slow SSD.
There IS such a thing as a too small SSD.
SSD performance on 1.3 GB/s read and 1.0 GB/s write will not hamper the performance of the MBA in the least. It appears that some people have forgotten that Apple’s SSD implementation is significantly faster than the M.2 standard commonly used by Windows laptops – much faster than the Class 10, 20, and 30 SSDs that Dell uses in comparable laptops. Even the Dell Class 40 is only faster in read, but much slower in write.
The SSD is not likely to be the performance bottleneck in any laptop, particularly when they are faster Apple-spec SSDs. The Other Steve is right…size is more important. I wish that Apple would double the base SSD on every new Mac.
For the rest, please save your angst for real concerns. The MBA SSD performance is not one of them.
Yeah, maybe you’d expect some shortcuts on the part if commodity box manufacturers, but not a premium brand like Apple. Either keep things steady or improve. Don’t degrade.
Yep, exactly!
What? Another ripoff brought to you by Tim? Shocked!
So go buy the other great non-rip-off products by other companies.