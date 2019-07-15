The Apple Watch just keeps saving lives…

“Phillip Esho said he was riding a jet ski from the 31st Street Harbor to McCormick Place to take pictures of the Chicago skyline, when a big wave flipped over his jet ski and knocked him and his phone into the water.
“He said his Apple Watch has an emergency call feature which allowed him to reach 9-1-1 but he wasn’t sure if the call worked because he couldn’t understand what the dispatcher was saying and at one point the call was disconnected.
“He was able to reconnect with 9-1-1 but by then he says a helicopter and Chicago police and fire boats had already arrived to rescue him.”
“Jorge Cox, 22, had five hours of open heart surgery in May 2019, at the private Alexandra Hospital in Cheadle, Manchester, after alerting medics to worrying heart rate readings from his Apple Watch.
“Mr Cox, who studies performing arts, first realised something was wrong when the device recorded heart rate readings of over 130bpm while he was resting in September 2018.
“He assumed the readings were to do with his caffeine intake and forgot all about it. But after mentioning it to a nurse – who was checking him over before an unrelated throat procedure – at the Royal Oldham Hospital in November 2018, doctors ran tests and diagnosed him with Aortic Regurgitation, also known as a leaky heart valve.”
MacDailyNews Take: If you care about someone you might want them to have an Apple Watch.
