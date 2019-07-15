Kids are still being ripped-off by games developers

Zoe Kleinman for BBC:

“I have a 22-year-old disabled son, who has cerebral palsy, complex epilepsy, autism, learning difficulties and the approximate cognitive ability of a seven-year-old child.

“He is unable to do any bilateral activities so relies heavily on his iPad and PlayStation for entertainment and educational activities.

“He has recently been playing a game on his iPad called Hidden Artifacts which involves finding various items and matching them to the description. He has been charged £3160.58 between 18 February and 30 May 2019, clearing out his entire savings.”