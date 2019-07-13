The 2020 iPhone is already overshadowing the iPhone 11

Vanessa Hand Orellana for CNET:
The rumors about Apple eliminating 3D touch in the iPhone 11 keep on coming. A new report from DigiTimes this week, citing industry sources, suggests the manufacturers who build the touch units will make less money this year as Apple switches to lower-cost components.
But at this point, it’s 2020’s iPhone models that’ve already started stealing the spotlight. With two months to go until the next iPhone launch, we’re already getting bombarded by rumors about their successors.
The 2020 iPhones are rumored to come in three sizes: a smaller 5.4-inch model that would replace the current 5.8-inch, the same 6.1-inch option as the XR and a larger 6.7-inch Max version. And all three will have OLED displays this time around.
The report says at least two out of the three models will be equipped with 5G connectivity, if not all three. That would mean the 6.1-inch model would come in both 5G and non-5G options, the latter of which would be cheaper.
MacDailyNews Take: We love the rumored sizes: 5.8-, 6.1,- and 6.7-inch will make for a nice range of physical sizes that should satisfy most, if not all, of those in the market for an iPhone.
4 Comments
What’s the point of having the smallest phone be 0.3” smaller?
Use the iPhone SE for the smallest size. People that don’t want it, get the next size up.
Right now I don’t want to be forced into a phone that is one inch taller. What is so damn hard to understand Apple?
“We love the rumored sizes: 5.8-, 6.1,- and 6.7-inch”
I think you mean to say 5.4″, 6.1″, & 6.7″
I always get confused by these articles about iPhones coming in a particular year, and I think that analysts get confused as well.
Technically, this fall’s iPhones ARE the 2020 iPhones. Apple releases them in for their 2020 fiscal Q1 (Christmas season) and they are mostly sold in 2020.
2019 iPhone 11 is merely a placeholder device. We are at the crossroad for 5G and many will be willing to wait this one out. Sales might be noticeably lower this year but next year in 5G land it will be much higher. Potentially HUGE. I think Apple knows this.