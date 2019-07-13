The 2020 iPhone is already overshadowing the iPhone 11

Vanessa Hand Orellana for CNET:

The rumors about Apple eliminating 3D touch in the iPhone 11 keep on coming. A new report from DigiTimes this week, citing industry sources, suggests the manufacturers who build the touch units will make less money this year as Apple switches to lower-cost components.

But at this point, it’s 2020’s iPhone models that’ve already started stealing the spotlight. With two months to go until the next iPhone launch, we’re already getting bombarded by rumors about their successors.

The 2020 iPhones are rumored to come in three sizes: a smaller 5.4-inch model that would replace the current 5.8-inch, the same 6.1-inch option as the XR and a larger 6.7-inch Max version. And all three will have OLED displays this time around.

The report says at least two out of the three models will be equipped with 5G connectivity, if not all three. That would mean the 6.1-inch model would come in both 5G and non-5G options, the latter of which would be cheaper.