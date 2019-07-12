Facebook isn’t a social network, says Facebook, or something…

Curiously, one flat out denial covers Paragraph 11, which states:
To begin using the Facebook website, a consumer first creates a Facebook account. The consumer can then add other Facebook consumers as “friends” and by accumulating Facebook friends, the consumer builds a social network on the Facebook website.
So Facebook is denying it’s a destination that allows consumers to sign-up, add their friends, and build a social network. I’m pretty sure that’s the functionality Facebook’s entire business model is based upon, which makes this a suspicious and confusing response.
MacDailyNews Take: Gets charged $5 billion anyway…
Seriously, what is this company?
Gaslightimg, right? And and situational.
Facebook has been scamming users and advertisers alike since the beginning, I deleted Facebook in 2007, in those days Facebook would not let you actually leave, only suspend. I’m certain they counted me as marketable eyeballs for years.