Vauxhall launches Apple Business Chat

“We are thrilled to support Apple Business Chat, which gives us a powerful and engaging direct connection with our customers,” said Jonathan Evans, Digital User Experience & E-Commerce Manager of Vauxhall Motors. “A lot of our customers prefer using iOS, and we always want to exceed their expectations when connecting with us. Apple Business Chat makes communicating with Vauxhall as easy as messaging a friend, so we expect it will quickly become our customers’ preferred customer service channel.” Vauxhall customers can use Apple Business Chat to receive information about the new vehicle models that are available, book test drives and add them to their calendars.

From Press release:

Apple’s Business Chat Beta is a powerful way for businesses to connect directly with customers using iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple Watch. With Business Chat, customers can get assistance, schedule appointments, and complete purchases with Apple Pay, right from within Messages.

Other recent converts to Apple’s retail-focused messaging system include Delta, DISH, Shopify, Credit Suisse and many, many more.

MacDailyNews Take: Every time a company turns on Business Chat they prove the importance of the Apple platform. Not only this, but Apple is seen as the gold standard for customer engagement, which every enterprise wants a piece of.