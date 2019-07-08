Stop whining about iPhone 11’s square camera ‘bump’

Zach Epstein for BGR:

In the time since Apple’s new iPhone 11 design first leaked, I’ve seen so many people whining about this new square camera array…

Look… I can’t tell you how many times I’ve seen this movie and it always ends the same way. Always. Apple does something new and people whine incessantly when they first see it. Then they buy it and forget all about it. Why? Because Apple sets the standard in consumer electronics, so whatever Apple does becomes the new norm.

Remember when people first saw Apple’s notched display on the iPhone X in 2017? Do you remember how bad the whining was? People absolutely lost their minds and flooded social media with complaints. You could practically see the veins bulging out of their necks as you read their comments. Heck, even I hated the notch design the first time I saw it. Then when I bought myself an iPhone X, I ate crow because in reality, it was a great design. That’s why just about every Android phone maker on the planet stole it…