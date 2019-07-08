“Delete Facebook,” urges Woz

Apple latest humorous iPhone ‘blip-vert’ advertising campaign is all about Face ID and why it’s the best authorization tool you need on a lazy day…
Do you remember how much whining there was when Apple first introduced an iPhone with a notch? Now everyone imitates it. That’s how it always goes…
We believe Apple will face fundamental deterioration over the next 6 to 12 months, warns Rosenblatt Securities…
While we don’t expect many major design changes to how the iPhone 11 looks on the outside, it looks like we’ll see some big changes inside the device…
Huawei’s CEO sees Apple as a role model for privacy, even as fresh reports detail close links with Chinese military…
An extremely rare original 12-page Apple-1 Operation Manual from 1976 is about to be sold at auction…
“Even when he failed, he succeeded,” Bill Gates said of Steve Jobs during a CNN interview…
When you visit iCloud in Safari on a device running the latest Apple public betas, you’ll be asked if you wish to sign-in using Touch or Face ID…
It’s sad to see the man who gave Apple such a signal design identity move on. But critics who sense doom…
A new version of iPad software, called iPadOS, gives the iPad new powers and makes it more useful for multitasking and all kinds of work…
At one time, you could view computers and phones — and cloud services — more or less as inanimate objects — just tools. For many years now, they have become far more like extensions of ourselves. They contain our thoughts, our communications . . .. they contain our impulses. They are our interests, our obsessions. Our oddities. Our curiosities and our desires. They are our lives. So much about who we are can be gleaned from things like search histories, photographs and instant messages that far more than the mere edges of our humanity are contained therein. Thoughts meant to be had and forgotten like most humans have had for millennia — ones you had months ago — are frozen as if trapped in digital amber. The world of social media is the playground of narcissists at best! At worst, the average person who blindly trusts that Facebook is a tool rather than a sieve is who is most harmed by this business model. Woz is right, and people need to wake up and realize it’s not really about tradeoffs. It’s very much the difference between owning one’s soul and selling it, bit by byte, to the highest bidder.
Fu*kFace — should be the real name, or maybe a nickname for its founder. I’ve never joined, never viewed, and avoided at all costs both this hot mess as well as anything Goooogle. Thank goodness.