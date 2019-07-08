“Delete Facebook,” urges Woz

Via: TMZ:

“There are many different kinds of people, and some [of] the benefits of Facebook are worth the loss of privacy,” Apple co-founder, Steve Wozniak says. “But to many like myself, my recommendation is – to most people – you should figure out a way to get off Facebook.”

(Woz deleted his Facebook account in March 2018.)

“So I worry because you’re having conversations that you think are private,” he said. “You’re saying words that really shouldn’t be listened to, because you don’t expect it. But there’s almost no way to stop it.”

MacDailyNews Take: A place for fiends?

  1. At one time, you could view computers and phones — and cloud services — more or less as inanimate objects — just tools. For many years now, they have become far more like extensions of ourselves. They contain our thoughts, our communications . . .. they contain our impulses. They are our interests, our obsessions. Our oddities. Our curiosities and our desires. They are our lives. So much about who we are can be gleaned from things like search histories, photographs and instant messages that far more than the mere edges of our humanity are contained therein. Thoughts meant to be had and forgotten like most humans have had for millennia — ones you had months ago — are frozen as if trapped in digital amber. The world of social media is the playground of narcissists at best! At worst, the average person who blindly trusts that Facebook is a tool rather than a sieve is who is most harmed by this business model. Woz is right, and people need to wake up and realize it’s not really about tradeoffs. It’s very much the difference between owning one’s soul and selling it, bit by byte, to the highest bidder.

  2. Fu*kFace — should be the real name, or maybe a nickname for its founder. I’ve never joined, never viewed, and avoided at all costs both this hot mess as well as anything Goooogle. Thank goodness.

