“Delete Facebook,” urges Woz

Via: TMZ:

“There are many different kinds of people, and some [of] the benefits of Facebook are worth the loss of privacy,” Apple co-founder, Steve Wozniak says. “But to many like myself, my recommendation is – to most people – you should figure out a way to get off Facebook.”

(Woz deleted his Facebook account in March 2018.)

“So I worry because you’re having conversations that you think are private,” he said. “You’re saying words that really shouldn’t be listened to, because you don’t expect it. But there’s almost no way to stop it.”