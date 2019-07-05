Sony has announced wireless earbuds to compete with AirPods

Jonny Evans for AppleMust:

Sony has introduced a new set of wireless earbuds and they’re already being dubbed as ‘AirPod-killers’ in some quarters – what’s hot and what’s not about the new WF-1000XM3 truly wireless headphones? …

However, inclusion of noise cancellation is something rumor claims AirPod customers won’t be able to purchase until fall. And that’s the thing – given Apple has been described as planning to ship its own noise-cancelling AirPods later this year, then Sony’s solution will only be unique for a relatively short time.

MacDailyNews Take: We’ve lost count of the number of [insert Apple product name here] killing products people have shipped. Last time we looked, Apple still appeared to be here…

