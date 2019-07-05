Rumor: Apple plans a foldable… iPad?

Benjamin Mayo for 9to5Mac:

It’s not clear if the foldable iPad would be a bending single screen experience like the Samsung and Huawei phone prototypes, or if it would be closer to a laptop form factor with dual screens, with a display on each part of the case, presumably instead of a physical keyboard.

The product would apparently feature MacBook sized screens, which isn’t too much of a stretch given that the iPad Pro already tops out in a 12.9-inch size. However, it is easy to imagine how an iPad mini-sized product that could unfold to a 13- or 15-inch screen would be compelling.

The foldable iPad would also support 5G cellular radios for fast mobile internet browsing according to the analyst.