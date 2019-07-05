Apple should offer a VPN service, or something

Michael Grothaus for FastCompany:
The complexity of choosing a VPN and difficulty of setting up a service on all your devices leaves the gate wide open for some trusted company to swoop in and offer a VPN service that “just works” with close to zero setup…
…That company should be Apple…
…At one point, [Internet services] were needlessly complex, until Apple came in and made them so approachable that even newbies could take advantage of them in seconds. This is what Apple needs to do for the VPN, so its mainstream customers can keep more of their online privacy in their own hands.
Facebook has been secretly paying people to install a ‘Facebook Research’ VPN that lets the company suck in all of a user’s phone and web activity, similar to Facebook’s Onavo Protect app that Apple banned in June and that was removed in August…
And:
A trove of internal correspondence, published online Wednesday by U.K. lawmakers, provides a look into the ways Facebook executives, including Chief Executive Officer Mark Zuckerberg, treated information posted by users like a commodity that could be harnessed in service of business goals…
MacDailyNews Take: The call for Apple to launch a VPN service isn’t new, but it is possible Apple fears it would be able to gather too much user data if it introduced its own service, flying against its privacy promise.
We use TunnelBear’s VPN service while using public Wi-Fi. TunnelBear lets users easily and quickly choose from servers located around the world in 20+ countries.
2 Comments
The whole point of VPN’s is to secure your data from anyone and zero logging is essential. I don’t know if I would trust any tech device or search company to have the discipline not to log and not keep track of a user’s online imprint.
Apple Server provided VPN services until the latest version. They dropped support due to the myriad of alternative open source options. Would be weird for them to reverse course and offer this on the desktop but not server?