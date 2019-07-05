Apple’s plans to open retail stores in India just got a big boost

From Economic Times:

India’s plans to ease local sourcing rules in single brand retail are set to help Apple the most among other foreign companies such as OnePlus and Oppo wanting to open their own stores in India, said analysts and sector watchers…

Analysts and industry insiders lauded the decision as it would come to aid of Apple Inc, whose plans to opens its own outlets in India have been hanging fire for three years. Apple didn’t offer an immediate comment.

“Apple should be celebrating this. If anything, this makes is easier for them to ramp up their timelines for an India store,” said Rushabh Doshi, research manager at Singapore-based research firm Canalys told ET. An Apple store in time for the launch of the next iPhone will ..