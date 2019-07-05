Those Mac Pro vents weren’t designed by Jony Ive, maybe

Ive went off to make some calls, and André described his own routine: he tends to arrive at five or six in the morning, and often then designs geometrically complex objects that he asks the machinists to mill.
He called it a hobby, but, as Akana explained, “We’ll have a meeting about a speaker-hole pattern, or something, and Jony will say, ‘Bart, can you get your box of patterns?’
André agreed to fetch, from his desk, something that he had been using as a coaster. Made of hard white ABS plastic—the material of Legos, and of thousands of Apple studio models a year—it was a disk punctured by evenly arranged holes. Or, as André put it,
“There’s a hexagon pattern of negative shapes that are subtracted from the material from one side, and then there’s the same pattern, subtracted from the material from the other side. But it’s offset, so that the intersection between the two subtractions makes interesting shapes.”
MacDailyNews Take: Apple’s designers have always collaborated. This gives us hope for the future of Apple design.
I love the simplicity and sophistication of the grate design. It also has an element of magic in that the eye has to spend some time to detect what part is on the front and what part is behind which is somewhat reminiscent of Tony DeLap’s “finish fetish” art constructions.