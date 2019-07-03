UK investigates Google, Facebook for potential ‘abuse of power’

Mark Sweney for The Guardian

The UK competition watchdog has launched an investigation into the way Google and Facebook collect and exploit personal data and have used their power to dominate the £13bn UK digital advertising market.

The Competition and Markets Authority’s wide-ranging investigation into online advertising will focus on the sector’s two biggest players, Google and Facebook, and look at whether “consumers are able and willing to control how data about them is used and collected”.

… The CMA will also investigate whether there has been any abuse of power by the US technology firms, which derive a vast amount of their revenues from advertising. Google and Facebook have been forecast to control more than 70% of the UK digital ad market next year, making it harder for rivals to compete, to the detriment of consumers.