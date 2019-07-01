Is Apple becoming the next IBM?

Peter Cohan for Forbes:

Apple is slowly getting smaller. And Jony Ive’s departure — who after 23 years running design at Apple will leave to form LoveFrom, a design firm — helps explain why.

Over six years ago, I argued that promoting him to CEO was the last best hope for restoring Apple’s innovation mojo.

But a June 30 Wall Street Journal article reveals why that never would have worked.

While Ive has great design skills, he sorely lacks the ability to envision and capture large new business opportunities that the late Steve Jobs repeatedly demonstrated after he returned as CEO in 1997.

Obviously Jobs’s appointed successor, Tim Cook, is sorely lacking in that skill as well.