Did Apple fix their Mac Pro problem?

Christopher Schodt for Engadget:

The last Mac Pro was a sleek black cylinder, a radical new design for a desktop computer, but one that ultimately limited the ability to upgrade the Mac Pro with new parts. The new design is a return to a typical desktop design, or so it appears. Under the hood, there’s a number of unique design decisions and parts that potentially give the new Mac Pro unique capabilities, but may saddle it with some of the same flaws as its predecessor.

MacDailyNews Take: Apple just needs to some real follow-through here and they’ve got it!

Apple now just needs to demonstrate a real commitment to upgrading the Mac Pro. Those professional users who moved away from the Mac will begin to come back, the first wave will be those who were most reluctant to move, but as Apple shows regular upgrades over time, the pros will be back. These are Macs, of course – with unmatched ease-of-use, security, reliability, and superior TCO. — MacDailyNews, June 5, 2019