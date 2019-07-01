Apple looks to make Apple TV+ the anti-Netflix

Andy Meek for BGR:

[There’s a] new interview that Apple’s senior vice president of Internet Software and Services Eddy Cue gave to Britain’s The Sunday Times that was published over the weekend…

Apple is basically trying to build the anti-Netflix, putting a premium on a strongly curated library of content instead of following the Netflix model of an insanely massive pile of shows and movies that keeps growing with no end in sight.

The iPhone maker really doesn’t “know a lot about television other than we are big consumers of it,” Cue explained, noting at another point during the interview that Apple won’t be creating “the most” content for subscribers but that the goal it’s aiming for is “creating the best.”