Apple updates Indoor Survey app with all-new design, a new survey workflow, map notes and more

Chance Miller for 9to5Mac:

Apple today has pushed a major update to its Indoor Survey app on iOS. The update brings an all-new design, a new survey workflow, map notes and more. For those unfamiliar, Indoor Survey is Apple’s application that makes it easy for businesses to use Apple’s Indoor Position technology in venues: Today’s update adds an all-new design that Apple says makes it easier and faster to survey spaces. The new survey workflow builds on that, allowing you to track your progress and test positioning.

MacDailyNews Note: Here are Apple’s “What’s New” notes:

• All-New Design. The Indoor Survey app has been completely redesigned to make surveying your indoor space faster and easier.

• Survey Workflow. Track your progress through each step as you survey your space, upload, and test positioning.

• Add Map Notes. You can now use simple drawing tools to place notes on the map and flag issues.

• Improved Feedback. Survey processing will suggest ways to improve your surveys to ensure you get the best possible indoor positioning.

• Supports IMDF. The Indoor Survey app now supports the Indoor Mapping Data Format (IMDF), a full featured model designed specifically for indoor location.

Apple’s Indoor Survey app is available free via the App Store here. To use Indoor Survey, sign up at register.apple.com/indoor.