Apple’s iPad claims another victim: Google exits tablet business

Via The Times of India:

Last year Google launched its Android tablet — Pixel Slate along with its flagship smartphones — Pixel 3 and Pixel 3XL. But it seems that the device was not able to do wonders for the company as Google has decided to exit the tablet business.

Tech giant Google has officially announced its exit from the tablet business. The company was working on two smaller sized tablets which were scheduled to be released by the end of this year, but now Google will not launch them. The people who were working on the tablets have now been shifted to the laptop division as the company will now be focusing on laptops.

Pixel Slate will still continue to get updates. Google has also promised software update for the tablet till June 2024.