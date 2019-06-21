U.S. FTC objects to Qualcomm submission of internal Apple documents in antitrust case

Stephen Nellis for Reuters:

The U.S. Federal Trade Commission on Thursday objected to a move by mobile chip supplier Qualcomm Inc to introduce internal Apple Inc documents in its fight to stop the enforcement of a May antitrust ruling.

On Tuesday, Qualcomm submitted them to U.S. District Judge Lucy Koh in opposition to a sweeping ruling that would alter its business model as it pursues an appeal… The slides were part of the opening statement presentation in Qualcomm’s separate civil trial against Apple in April but were never submitted during Qualcomm’s earlier trial with the FTC. If Koh accepts them, they would become part of the record that higher courts review when Qualcomm eventually files an appeal.

FTC officials on Thursday said the submission of the slides was “improper, unfair, and prejudicial.”

Qualcomm, which supplies modem chips to connect phones to wireless data networks, is fighting for a freeze of Koh’s ruling, which could potentially slice its patent royalties from several dollars per phone to pennies.