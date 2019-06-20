PC Mag reveals America’s Fastest Mobile Network 2019: AT&T

Sascha Segan for PC Magazine:

We’ve been testing mobile data speeds for 10 years now. This time around we drove 9,652.5 miles through 30 US cities to determine which wireless carrier is the fastest where you live. Our 2019 winner might surprise you.

Verizon had a good run for the past five years with its nationwide LTE network, but AT&T has rocketed into the top spot this year. What the carrier calls 5G Evolution may not be 5G, but it’s definitely a stride toward it. The big push to improve its 4G LTE network in preparation for 5G pays off big time for AT&T; it’s America’s fastest mobile network in 2019.