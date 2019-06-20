These are the best USB-C to Lightning cables released so far

Andrew O’Hara for AppleInsider:
USB-C to Lightning cables used to be exclusive to Apple but now Apple has finally allowed other manufacturers to officially put their own spin on them.
As for why you’d want to use one, USB-C to Lightning cables can be faster at charging than standard cables, capable of Fast Charging compatible iPhones or iPads. They can connect natively to all of Apple’s latest Macs without an adapter, as every currently shipping Mac has at least one USB-C port.
We’ve collected and tested a bunch of cables and combined our favorites into this running list…
MacDailyNews Take: AI rates 3 cables best, each with a 4 out of 5 rating:
Priced high to low:
• Apple USB-C to Lightning cable
• Anker PowerLine II USB-C to Lightning cable
• RAVPower USB-C to Lightning cable
2 Comments
You could almost guarantee Anker would feature here. The best for Apple 🍎 cables in my experience.
Anker has a “no hassle” lifetime warranty.
RAVPower has a 30 month warranty if you buy from Amazon, but lifetime if you buy from them directly.
Scosche has a three year warrant.
The lightning ends of many cables are subject to corrosion which can make the cable inoperative. If you ask me, which cable to buy is a no-brainer.