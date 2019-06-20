These are the best USB-C to Lightning cables released so far

Andrew O’Hara for AppleInsider:

USB-C to Lightning cables used to be exclusive to Apple but now Apple has finally allowed other manufacturers to officially put their own spin on them.

As for why you’d want to use one, USB-C to Lightning cables can be faster at charging than standard cables, capable of Fast Charging compatible iPhones or iPads. They can connect natively to all of Apple’s latest Macs without an adapter, as every currently shipping Mac has at least one USB-C port.

We’ve collected and tested a bunch of cables and combined our favorites into this running list…