Adobe endorses Mac App Store with Lightroom release; first Adobe app offered on Apple’s store for Macs

The Mac App Store has received significant criticism, but Apple’s efforts to improve it apparently have paid off, as Adobe started using the store to sell its Lightroom software for the first time on Thursday. The photo-editing and cataloging software, geared for photo enthusiasts and pros who want something richer than Google Photos or Apple Photos, costs the same as outside the Mac App Store: $10 per month, including the software and 1TB of online storage.
“With the redesign of the Mac App Store, it was the perfect time to set this in motion and make Lightroom the first Adobe app to be available on the MAS,” Sharad Mangalick, Lightroom principal product manager, said in a statement… Plenty of software is available through the Mac App Store, though, which can be familiar to iPhone users, bring buyers some assurances that software can be trusted, and offer sellers benefits when it comes to software discovery, distribution and payments.
One app that isn’t available through the Mac App Store, though, is Adobe’s Lightroom Classic, a version with a longer lineage and a richer feature set. For now at least, the newer Lightroom, until recently called Lightroom CC, is the only option.
MacDailyNews Take: Little by little, Apple’s Mac App Store is growing up!
Subscription for life? no thanks…..