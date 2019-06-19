Safari on iPadOS 13: Apple’s Safari web browser is about to get a lot better on iPad

Leif Johnson for Macworld:

Apple has finally given us a Safari browsing experience that makes it easier to take the iPad seriously as a laptop alternative or replacement… All the other changes essentially build off this one. The app’s “user agent” now tells a website that the iPad’s owner is using the macOS version of Safari, and so (for the most part), you’ll see the same thing you’ll see if you visited a certain webpage on a Mac…

Apple optimized all inputs for touch, so you should be able to interact with screen elements with your finger as easily as you might with a mouse… Desktop-class browsing on the iPad eliminates many of the core frustrations of using the iPad as a “laptop.” The web interfaces for Gmail, Google Calendar, Facebook, Squarespace, and YouTube now work the same way they do on a Mac…

MacDailyNews Take: There’s much more in the full overview, which concisely explains why Safari is poised to finally get real on iPad this fall!

  1. I wish for once, the media spokesholes would just stop saying ‘laptop replacement’.To me, laptop replacement means buying a new laptop and replacing your old one. 2 totally different beasts, no matter who thinks what. If somebody came to me with a new iPad and said, look at my new laptop, I would laugh them off the face of the earth.

  2. I agree with TronDude. The iPad was never meant to be a laptop replacement, but to be used in addition to your laptop when someone’s on the sofa or away from their laptop.

