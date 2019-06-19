Safari on iPadOS 13: Apple’s Safari web browser is about to get a lot better on iPad

Leif Johnson for Macworld:

Apple has finally given us a Safari browsing experience that makes it easier to take the iPad seriously as a laptop alternative or replacement… All the other changes essentially build off this one. The app’s “user agent” now tells a website that the iPad’s owner is using the macOS version of Safari, and so (for the most part), you’ll see the same thing you’ll see if you visited a certain webpage on a Mac…

Apple optimized all inputs for touch, so you should be able to interact with screen elements with your finger as easily as you might with a mouse… Desktop-class browsing on the iPad eliminates many of the core frustrations of using the iPad as a “laptop.” The web interfaces for Gmail, Google Calendar, Facebook, Squarespace, and YouTube now work the same way they do on a Mac…