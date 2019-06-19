iMore reviews the 23.7-inch LG UltraFine 4K Display: Two screens for the price of one

Lory Gil for iMore:

Now that Apple’s Pro Display XDR has been revealed, we all realize it’s not meant for most of us. It’s a pro display with a pro price tag. Instead, we’re still looking for the perfect companion to our Mac laptops that will serve our needs without breaking the bank.

About two-and-a-half years ago, Apple announced a partnership with LG to provide a display that, when plugged into a Mac, just worked. And it did, but at $1,300, it was a fairly steep price for a display not made by Apple.

This year, LG released a new, slightly different UltraFine display that works seamlessly with Mac. It’s 24-inches instead of 27 and supports 4K instead of 5K, but it’s also only $700, which is much easier on the pocketbook… At only $700, you can get two of them for almost the price of one LG UltraFine 5K Display.