iMore reviews the 23.7-inch LG UltraFine 4K Display: Two screens for the price of one

Now that Apple’s Pro Display XDR has been revealed, we all realize it’s not meant for most of us. It’s a pro display with a pro price tag. Instead, we’re still looking for the perfect companion to our Mac laptops that will serve our needs without breaking the bank.
About two-and-a-half years ago, Apple announced a partnership with LG to provide a display that, when plugged into a Mac, just worked. And it did, but at $1,300, it was a fairly steep price for a display not made by Apple.
This year, LG released a new, slightly different UltraFine display that works seamlessly with Mac. It’s 24-inches instead of 27 and supports 4K instead of 5K, but it’s also only $700, which is much easier on the pocketbook… At only $700, you can get two of them for almost the price of one LG UltraFine 5K Display.
MacDailyNews Take: Yeah, but that “design.”
If Soviet-era utilitarian boxiness and bezels are your things, have at it!
I get tired when people write that a high quality graphics display is expensive at $1,300. It’s not. In fact, it’s inexpensive. We have to be aware of what we’re comparing it to. Are we comparing it to cheap displays, or to comparable displays? Because if it’s the former, then yes, it’s expensive. But if it’s the latter, then it’s inexpensive.
NEC and Eizo make graphics displays, and all are more expensive. In fact, when you compare the specs, the LG display is way less expensive. And remember that LG did have a 21.5” 4K version for about $700. That’s been replaced by this 23” 4K model. It’s a tremendous bargain.
What makes anyone think that if Apple today came out with a Thunderbolt, 4 or 5k display, that it wouldn’t cost even more? At some point Apple decided to not make these displays, and cooperated with LG instead. They must have had a reason.
I have an Eizo CG2420 for photo editing work and the bezels, etc., look comparable to this LG. The internals are a whole other story, though, along with the built-in color calibrator. It’s not 4K but I can stare at it for hours.
I’d love to see what the reasoning the guy who gave me one star had. Likely, it’s just that he wants something really cheap. Don’t be a coward, I won’t bite you.
A curated display from Apple is the only one I will buy….
I’ve seen those cheap displays that some office worker wanted. After sitting at it for 30 minutes I thought my eye strain was going to cause a migraine. Slightly fuzzy edges, fonts that don’t quite look crisp.
There is a reason designers use good displays.
In the very old days, we hooked our computers to TVs to serve as displays — 240i or 320i, I think — totally terrible compared to anything that you can find today. But I was wondering if a modern OLED 4K TV might make a decent display for a Mac mini…any thoughts?