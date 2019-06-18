Apple’s iOS 13 lets you share your headphones audio with a friend (compatible devices list)

Audio sharing is a new feature in iOS 13 that lets you share the music you are listening to in your headphones with a friend, so you can both enjoy the same audio together. However, it does not work with all devices. Here’s what it is compatible:
Apple is promising official support for the following headphones:
• AirPods (first-generation or later)
• Powerbeats Pro
Audio sharing only works with select iOS devices. It works with relatively new iPhones and iPads:
• iPhone 8
• iPhone 8 Plus
• iPhone XR
• iPhone X
• iPhone XS
• iPhone XS Max
• iPad Pro 12.9-inch (2nd generation or later)
• iPad Air (3rd-generation)
• iPad mini (5th generation)
• iPod touch (7th generation)
MacDailyNews Take: So, in addition to iOS 13, both users need AirPods or Powerbeats Pro and device sending the audio needs to be on the list above. Each user can control the volume of their own headphones via their iPhone, iPad, or iPod touch.
We’d like to see Apple TV added to the list so that it could send shared audio to users of AirPods and/or Powerbeats Pro.