Apple’s iOS 13 lets you share your headphones audio with a friend (compatible devices list)

Benjamin Mayo for 9to5Mac:

Audio sharing is a new feature in iOS 13 that lets you share the music you are listening to in your headphones with a friend, so you can both enjoy the same audio together. However, it does not work with all devices. Here’s what it is compatible:

Apple is promising official support for the following headphones:

• AirPods (first-generation or later)

• Powerbeats Pro

Audio sharing only works with select iOS devices. It works with relatively new iPhones and iPads:

• iPhone 8

• iPhone 8 Plus

• iPhone XR

• iPhone X

• iPhone XS

• iPhone XS Max

• iPad Pro 12.9-inch (2nd generation or later)

• iPad Air (3rd-generation)

• iPad mini (5th generation)

• iPod touch (7th generation)